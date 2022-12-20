Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

CVS, Walgreens limit sales of children’s pain relief medications

The outbreak of respiratory viruses affecting kids across the country has caused a run on some...
The outbreak of respiratory viruses affecting kids across the country has caused a run on some children’s medicines.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 12:46 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The outbreak of respiratory viruses affecting kids across the country has caused a run on some children’s medicines.

Two of the country’s biggest pharmacy chains, CVS and Walgreens, have responded.

The companies announced Monday they will limit purchases of children’s pain relief products.

Walgreens will allow six over-the-counter purchases, while CVS will allow customers to buy just two pain relief products either online or in person.

CVS says it also is working with its suppliers to meet the demand.

The U.S. is grappling with COVID-19, RSV and the flu. (CNN, POOL, KCAL/KCBS, Johns Hopkins University)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eleven people were charged in connection to a contraband ring out of Dougherty County Jail.
11 people were arrested in a contraband ring at Dougherty Co. Jail. Here’s what they’re charged with.
Katelyn Ireland was charged with felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault and one count...
Woman arrested in fatal Moultrie shooting
A GoFundMe was created for the 4-year-old boy who died after falling into the Flint River.
GoFundMe started for 4-year-old boy who died in the Flint River
A traffic stop that turned into an arrest altercation between the man charged and a Georgia...
Arrest altercation between man, GSP draws social media ire
Police say the victim told them that she was asleep in her bed when she suddenly woke up to the...
Albany woman shot in the chest while sleeping

Latest News

FILE - The committee’s referrals to the Justice Department carry no legal weight since federal...
Trump referral: What laws the Jan. 6 panel says were broken
FILE - Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz...
Harvey Weinstein found guilty of rape in Los Angeles trial
Jurors got the case Dec. 2 and deliberated for nine days over a span of more than two weeks.
Attorney representing Weinstein accusers reacts to guilty verdict
The “Gate of the Exonerated” unveiled in NYC to honor the Central Park 5, men wrongfully...
Central Park gate honors wrongly imprisoned ‘Exonerated 5′