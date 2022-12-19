Ask the Expert
Severe turbulence hurts 5 on United flight

Emergency vehicles are seen at Houston's airport after a report of injuries from severe...
Emergency vehicles are seen at Houston's airport after a report of injuries from severe turbulence on Monday.(Source: KTRK/CNN)
By KTRK staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON (KTRK) - Severe turbulence injured two passengers and three crew members on a United Airlines flight on Monday.

Officials with the carrier said medical personnel were called to Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston to treat the patients.

No life-threatening injuries were reported.

United Airlines issued a statement saying they are grateful to their crew for keeping everyone on the flight as safe as possible considering the circumstances.

This comes one day after at least three-dozen people suffered turbulence-caused injuries on a Hawaiian Airlines flight on Sunday.

Eleven of those people were listed in serious condition, according to Honolulu emergency medical services.

Copyright 2022 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

