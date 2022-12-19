No one injured after fire destroys Sumter Co. family’s trailer

PLAINS, Ga. (WALB) - No one was injured after a fire tore through a trailer home Monday morning, according to Sumter County Fire Rescue.

Fire units responded around 11 a.m. to a trailer on fire on Youngs Mill Road. The fire had already taken over half of the structure by the time the first firefighters arrived, according to a Facebook post.

Fire officials say the fire was extinguished by 11:38 a.m.

No one was inside the home during the fire and no one was injured putting out the fire.

Damage photos from a trailer fire in Sumter County (Source: Sumter County Fire and Rescue)

Damage photos from a trailer fire in Sumter County (Source: Sumter County Fire and Rescue)

Damage photos from a trailer fire in Sumter County (Source: Sumter County Fire and Rescue)

Damage photos from a trailer fire in Sumter County (Source: Sumter County Fire and Rescue)

Damage photos from a trailer fire in Sumter County (Source: Sumter County Fire and Rescue)

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

The family that lived in the home has two young children. Sumter County Fire says you can call (229) 938-1513 to help the family with their recovery.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.