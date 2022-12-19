Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

No one injured after fire destroys Sumter Co. family’s trailer

By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAINS, Ga. (WALB) - No one was injured after a fire tore through a trailer home Monday morning, according to Sumter County Fire Rescue.

Fire units responded around 11 a.m. to a trailer on fire on Youngs Mill Road. The fire had already taken over half of the structure by the time the first firefighters arrived, according to a Facebook post.

Fire officials say the fire was extinguished by 11:38 a.m.

No one was inside the home during the fire and no one was injured putting out the fire.

Damage photos from a trailer fire in Sumter County
Damage photos from a trailer fire in Sumter County(Source: Sumter County Fire and Rescue)
Damage photos from a trailer fire in Sumter County
Damage photos from a trailer fire in Sumter County(Source: Sumter County Fire and Rescue)
Damage photos from a trailer fire in Sumter County
Damage photos from a trailer fire in Sumter County(Source: Sumter County Fire and Rescue)
Damage photos from a trailer fire in Sumter County
Damage photos from a trailer fire in Sumter County(Source: Sumter County Fire and Rescue)
Damage photos from a trailer fire in Sumter County
Damage photos from a trailer fire in Sumter County(Source: Sumter County Fire and Rescue)

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

The family that lived in the home has two young children. Sumter County Fire says you can call (229) 938-1513 to help the family with their recovery.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A GoFundMe was created for the 4-year-old boy who died after falling into the Flint River.
GoFundMe started for 4-year-old boy who died in the Flint River
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast - Cold blast arrives soon
Katelyn Ireland was charged with felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault and one count...
Woman arrested in fatal Moultrie shooting
Eleven people, including five former Dougherty County Jail employees, have been arrested and...
11 people charged in Dougherty Co. Jail drug conspiracy
APD is currently searching for four men involved in a car theft.
APD: 4 suspects wanted in car theft

Latest News

The 22nd annual Shop with a Sheriff was held in Dougherty County on Monday. Twenty-five kids in...
Dougherty Co.’s ‘Shop With A Sheriff’ spreads Christmas joy
Shift 1A at Lee State Prison spent their day volunteering in Albany.
Lee State correctional officers giving back this holiday season
A traffic stop that turned into an arrest altercation between the man charged and a Georgia...
Arrest altercation between man, GSP draws social media ire
Police say the victim told them that she was asleep in her bed when she suddenly woke up to the...
Albany woman shot in the chest while sleeping