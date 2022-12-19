Lee State correctional officers giving back this holiday season

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A group of correctional officers at Lee State Prison often spend their days managing inmates. It’s a tough job and sometimes, you need a little extra Christmas cheer.

Terrance Wimberly is doing just that.

“We just want to give back to the community, spread love,” Wimberly said. “We all have different views, religions and we all have one thing in common. That’s love. We want to give back to the less fortunate.”

Shift 1A spent their day at a nursing home and the Albany rescue mission.

“Those are the two organizations that don’t have family. We just wanted to show love and let them know that someone does care about you.”

First, they gave bags of toiletries to those at the nursing home — then they served warm bowls of soup at the rescue mission.

Guards at Lee State Prison call it their first annual “Christmas Giveback.”

“Everyone needs someone and we just wanted to let them know that they aren’t alone over the holidays,” said Shanice West. “And we just want them to know we’re here no matter what.”

Coworkers are sometimes the people you see most in the day; through that, bonds are built. This special group is looking to give back as a team this holiday season.

“We’re coworkers but we’re also family,” Wimberly said. “This is the first annual. We’ll be doing this every year.”

