Georgia Bulldogs surprise fans with shopping spree ahead of holidays
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 11:08 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several Georgia Bulldogs fans received a big surprise ahead of the holidays.
Dick’s Sporting Goods hosted a giveaway event with UGA tight end Brock Bowers.
Each child received a $300 gift card to buy whatever they wanted.
Bowers says he was a “personal shopping consultant” for the kids.
Organizers of the event say the goal was to inspire and enable participation in youth sports.
Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.