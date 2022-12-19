Ask the Expert
Georgia Bulldogs surprise fans with shopping spree ahead of holidays

UGA tight end participates in giveaway event at Dick's Sporting Goods
UGA tight end participates in giveaway event at Dick's Sporting Goods
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 11:08 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several Georgia Bulldogs fans received a big surprise ahead of the holidays.

Dick’s Sporting Goods hosted a giveaway event with UGA tight end Brock Bowers.

Each child received a $300 gift card to buy whatever they wanted.

Bowers says he was a “personal shopping consultant” for the kids.

Organizers of the event say the goal was to inspire and enable participation in youth sports.

