Georgia Bulldogs surprise fans with shopping spree ahead of holidays

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several Georgia Bulldogs fans received a big surprise ahead of the holidays.

Dick’s Sporting Goods hosted a giveaway event with UGA tight end Brock Bowers.

Each child received a $300 gift card to buy whatever they wanted.

Bowers says he was a “personal shopping consultant” for the kids.

Organizers of the event say the goal was to inspire and enable participation in youth sports.

