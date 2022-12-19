Ask the Expert
Rain returns tonight, Siberian Express arrives Friday
Freezing cold start upper 20s
By Chris Zelman
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:45 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
From a widespread freeze this morning to showers late this evening. Cold & wet Tuesday, drier & milder Wednesday. Warmer & wetter Thursday. Windy Friday with temps tumbling from the mid 40s in the morning to near freezing by the afternoon. Wind chill factors fall into the teens. A widespread advective hard freeze is expected Saturday morning. Lows fall into the upper teens and wind chill factors into the single digits. It will be cold to very cold the rest of the Christmas weekend. Precipitation is not expected.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

