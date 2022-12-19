First Alert Forecast - Cold blast arrives soon

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A drier air mass will help keep us clear and cool tonight with temperatures down the upper 20s and low 30s. Temperatures being this low could lead to freezing along with the chance for frost. However, we will not remain this cold for the rest of Monday. Highs will climb into the mid-50s to upper-50s and sunshine will be in abundance, but by the evening changes will occur.

A new low-pressure system will track toward the Gulf Coast states in the Gulf of Mexico starting Monday evening. This will lead to showers for most of the day in Southwest Georgia on Tuesday, so prepare to keep the rain gear handy for most of the day. Rain totals will be between 1/2″ to 1″ total of rainfall. Temperatures on the other hand will be cool, but not freezing overnight due to the cloud cover and southwest winds driving in slightly warmer air to the region. Highs for Tuesday will be in the low 50s with lows in the 40s for both Monday and Tuesday night. Wednesday will keep a fairly benign pattern in place with cloudy skies and highs staying consistent in the 50s. However, Thursday, the rain returns ahead of the Arctic airmass. Rainfall will be heavy at times with a few thunderstorms possible, but severe weather is not likely. We will not rule out a strong to severe storm to occur, but most rainfall will only be associated with showers.

Now when it comes to winter precipitation, it will ultimately depend on how late the moisture sticks around and how far ahead of the artic airmass it extends. Current guidance has little to no snow or freezing precipitation in the forecast. Instead, we get strong winds that could lead to a blustery start to Friday and Saturday, with hard freezes being likely in the mornings due to temperatures in the upper teens to low 20s. We could see things begin to turn around after the Christmas holiday.

