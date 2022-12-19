Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Experts suggest even with the drop in used car prices, now is a good time to sell

Edmunds reports that used car prices have fallen for four straight months
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - The average price of a used vehicle has fallen for four straight months, according to automotive research firm Edmunds, but experts said now is still a good time to sell.

If you are looking to sell your vehicle financial coach Cherry Dale had several tips:

·       Be realistic about your car. Blue book values are based on condition, so make sure your price matches the true condition of your car.

·       If you need to sell quickly start at a lower price, but if you’ve got the time, aim high.

·       Consider selling to a dealership: they usually pay less but take care of all the paperwork.

·       If you sell privately, make sure you pick a safe location to meet and preferable have someone with you.

·       Ask to be paid with a cashier’s check from a financial institution or credit union

If you have questions about transferring titles, etc. check with your local Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A GoFundMe was created for the 4-year-old boy who died after falling into the Flint River.
GoFundMe started for 4-year-old boy who died in the Flint River
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast - Cold blast arrives soon
Katelyn Ireland was charged with felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault and one count...
Woman arrested in fatal Moultrie shooting
Eleven people, including five former Dougherty County Jail employees, have been arrested and...
11 people charged in Dougherty Co. Jail drug conspiracy
APD is currently searching for four men involved in a car theft.
APD: 4 suspects wanted in car theft

Latest News

FILE - Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead speaks with the media about his attempt to negotiate the...
Prosecutors: Fraud fed Brooklyn preacher’s flashy lifestyle
FILE - From left, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., staff counsel Dan...
Jan. 6 panel unveils criminal referral against Donald Trump and associates
FILE – Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried appeared in court in the Bahamas on Monday.
FTX founder agrees to extradition to US, attorney says
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Elon Musk Twitter poll ends with users seeking his departure