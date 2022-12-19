Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Dougherty Co.’s ‘Shop With A Sheriff’ spreads Christmas joy

The 22nd annual Shop with a Sheriff was held in Dougherty County on Monday. Twenty-five kids in...
The 22nd annual Shop with a Sheriff was held in Dougherty County on Monday. Twenty-five kids in need went on a shopping spree at Target to pick out presents for Christmas.(Source: WALB)
By Fallon Howard
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office made sure a couple of dozen children will have a merry Christmas.

The 22nd annual Shop with a Sheriff was held in Dougherty County on Monday. Twenty-five kids in need went on a shopping spree at Target to pick out presents for Christmas.

It’s that time of the year when people are gearing up for the holidays. Barbies, Legos, and electronics are every kid’s favorite. And kids in Dougherty County got to get exactly what’s on their Christmas List.

“In my cart was a Lego toy box. I wanted a lego toy box for two years straight and now I got it. And I loved it,” said Cameron Reid, a Dougherty County student.

The shopping spree for the kids started at Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse, a place that not many have been able to experience.

All 25 kids were escorted by the sheriff’s office and given a $125 budget to get anything of their choice.

“The excitement of just seeing the kids go out and purchase gifts, some of them for themselves and some for their families and friends. It’s really nice to watch them do that, and see the joy and excitement on their face,” Kevin Sproul, Dougherty County sheriff, said.

“Exciting, and I want to get the whole store,” said Paityn Williams, a Dougherty County Student.

Most of the items kids grabbed ranged from Legos, Nerf guns, earrings and even clothes. Some of the kids were most excited about getting something for their family members more than a gift for themselves.

Sproul said the $10,000 his office raised was worth it to make these kids’ dreams come true.

There are key people who make this happen each year. Part of their tradition is making sure those kids who may not even have a Christmas tree get to experience something for themselves and their families.

“They make the experience so much easier. As you can see, the employees are wrapping the gifts for them at no charge. These kids take these gifts home and on Christmas morning, they will actually have something to open up,” Sproul said.

Serenity Shorter, another Dougherty County student, said Monday was a great day.

“And I love this day very much. What I was mostly looking for was this purse that I saw on Saturday, and so I found it,” she said.

Sproul has seen the work first-hand of what it’s like to work with kids.

“I’ve been working in the sheriff’s office for over 40 years and I’ve done almost 18 years of working with kids in the school system and underprivileged youth. It gives them a little bit of hope, a little bit of encouragement, and that I am somebody that cares enough about me to do something for me,” said Sproul.

Most of the kids described this experience as the “best day ever” with Christmas just around the corner.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A GoFundMe was created for the 4-year-old boy who died after falling into the Flint River.
GoFundMe started for 4-year-old boy who died in the Flint River
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast - Cold blast arrives soon
Katelyn Ireland was charged with felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault and one count...
Woman arrested in fatal Moultrie shooting
Eleven people, including five former Dougherty County Jail employees, have been arrested and...
11 people charged in Dougherty Co. Jail drug conspiracy
APD is currently searching for four men involved in a car theft.
APD: 4 suspects wanted in car theft

Latest News

Shift 1A at Lee State Prison spent their day volunteering in Albany.
Lee State correctional officers giving back this holiday season
Fire officials say the fire was extinguished by 11:38 a.m.
No one injured after fire destroys Sumter Co. family’s trailer
A traffic stop that turned into an arrest altercation between the man charged and a Georgia...
Arrest altercation between man, GSP draws social media ire
Police say the victim told them that she was asleep in her bed when she suddenly woke up to the...
Albany woman shot in the chest while sleeping