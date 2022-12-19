Atkinson Co. man sentenced to federal prison on drug trafficking, gun charges

WAYCROSS, Ga. (WALB) - An Atkinson County man is facing more than 10 years in federal prison in connection to drug trafficking and gun possession charges, according to the Southern District of Georgia.

Juan Eloy Quintanilla, 29, was sentenced to 11 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute five or more grams of meth and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He will also serve five years of supervised release after completing the prison term.

“This sentence of hard time in federal prison sends the unmistakable message that we will not tolerate convicted felons continuing to commit crimes and threatening the safety of our communities,” said U.S. Attorney David Estes. “Drugs and illegally possessed guns fuel violent crime, and getting such criminals off the street will make our neighborhoods safer.”

Quintanilla was on felony probation on drug charges in August 2021 when Coffee County Sheriff’s Office deputies searched Quintanilla’s vehicle during a traffic stop and arrested him after finding drugs and a loaded pistol, according to the Southern District of Georgia.

The Southern District of Georgia said his home was searched by Atkinson County Sheriff’s Office deputies and a rifle, ammunition and drug distribution paraphernalia were found.

“Despite prior felony convictions, Quintanilla continued to plague our communities with drugs and the crimes that result from them,” said Keri Farley, special agent in charge of FBI Atlanta. “The FBI and our law enforcement partners are determined to make our streets safer by removing violent felons and holding them accountable with long prison terms without the opportunity for parole.”

