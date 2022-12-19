Ask the Expert
Albany woman shot in the chest while sleeping

Police say the victim told them that she was asleep in her bed when she suddenly woke up to the sound of gunshots while also having a burning sensation in her chest. (Source: AP)(AP)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany woman was injured on Sunday after being shot in the chest, according to an Albany Police Department (APD) report.

The incident happened in the 900 block of Jefferies Avenue. When police arrived at the home, they say they found a victim sitting in a car giving pressure to a wound on her chest.

Police say the victim told them that she was asleep in her bed when she suddenly woke up to the sound of gunshots while also having a burning sensation in her chest.

The victim was then taken to a hospital to be treated.

Police say they found a bullet hole in the bedroom when the victim was hit and 10 shell casings in an alley close to the home.

This investigation remains active with APD.

WALB News 10 has reached out to the police for an update on the status of the victim. We will update you when we learn more.

