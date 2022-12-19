Albany State names new head football coach

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany State University has announced its new head football coach.

Quinn Gray will now lead the Golden Rams football program into the future.

Gray is most notably a former NFL player where he spent six seasons as a quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Kansas City Chiefs, according to Albany State University.

He also has experience playing in United Football League and the NFL Europe League.

Gray currently serves as the senior offensive analyst at the University of Memphis.

He graduated from Florida A&M University where he was also a decorated student-athlete.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.