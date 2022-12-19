Ask the Expert
11 people were arrested in a contraband ring at Dougherty Co. Jail. Here’s what they’re charged with.

By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Eleven people were recently charged in connection to a contraband ring that was dismantled at the Dougherty County Jail.

Matdrick Giddens was determined to be the ring leader, according to the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation into Giddens’ contraband organization started in June 2022. The investigation found that Giddens and some of his family, along with former staff of the Dougherty County Jail, conspired to introduce contraband into the Dougherty County Jail.

Here’s who was arrested and charged in connection to the contraband ring:

Matdrick Giddens

  • conspiracy to commit W.I.D. schedule II
  • conspiracy to use a communication device to commit a felony
  • conspiracy to bring contraband inside the guard line
  • RICO Act
  • enticing a child for indecent purposes

Terra Kline

  • conspiracy to commit W.I.D. schedule II
  • conspiracy to use a communication device to commit a felony
  • conspiracy to bring contraband inside the guard line
  • RICO Act

Terry Jackson

  • conspiracy to commit W.I.D. controlled substance
  • conspiracy to bring contraband inside the guard line
  • conspiracy to use a communication device to commit a felony
  • RICO Act

Skyler Witt

  • conspiracy to commit W.I.D. controlled substance
  • conspiracy to bring contraband inside the guard line
  • conspiracy to use a communication device to commit a felony
  • RICO Act

Serika Stephens

  • conspiracy to commit W.I.D. controlled substance
  • conspiracy to use a communication device to commit a felony
  • RICO Act

Marques Ealey

  • conspiracy to commit W.I.D. controlled substance
  • conspiracy to bring contraband inside the guard line
  • conspiracy to use a communication device to commit a felony
  • RICO Act
  • violation of oath of office

Brian Price

  • conspiracy to bring contraband inside the guard line
  • RICO Act
  • violation of oath of office

Kenyarta Lovette

  • conspiracy to bring contraband inside the guard line
  • RICO Act
  • violation of oath of office

Isiah Mills

  • conspiracy to bring contraband inside the guard line
  • RICO Act
  • violation of oath of office

Anita Thoms

  • conspiracy to bring contraband inside the guard line
  • RICO Act

Maurice Mathis

  • conspiracy to commit W.I.D. controlled substance
  • conspiracy to use a communication device to commit a felony
  • RICO Act

