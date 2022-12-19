11 people were arrested in a contraband ring at Dougherty Co. Jail. Here’s what they’re charged with.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Eleven people were recently charged in connection to a contraband ring that was dismantled at the Dougherty County Jail.
Matdrick Giddens was determined to be the ring leader, according to the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office.
The investigation into Giddens’ contraband organization started in June 2022. The investigation found that Giddens and some of his family, along with former staff of the Dougherty County Jail, conspired to introduce contraband into the Dougherty County Jail.
Here’s who was arrested and charged in connection to the contraband ring:
Matdrick Giddens
- conspiracy to commit W.I.D. schedule II
- conspiracy to use a communication device to commit a felony
- conspiracy to bring contraband inside the guard line
- RICO Act
- enticing a child for indecent purposes
Terra Kline
- conspiracy to commit W.I.D. schedule II
- conspiracy to use a communication device to commit a felony
- conspiracy to bring contraband inside the guard line
- RICO Act
Terry Jackson
- conspiracy to commit W.I.D. controlled substance
- conspiracy to bring contraband inside the guard line
- conspiracy to use a communication device to commit a felony
- RICO Act
Skyler Witt
- conspiracy to commit W.I.D. controlled substance
- conspiracy to bring contraband inside the guard line
- conspiracy to use a communication device to commit a felony
- RICO Act
Serika Stephens
- conspiracy to commit W.I.D. controlled substance
- conspiracy to use a communication device to commit a felony
- RICO Act
Marques Ealey
- conspiracy to commit W.I.D. controlled substance
- conspiracy to bring contraband inside the guard line
- conspiracy to use a communication device to commit a felony
- RICO Act
- violation of oath of office
Brian Price
- conspiracy to bring contraband inside the guard line
- RICO Act
- violation of oath of office
Kenyarta Lovette
- conspiracy to bring contraband inside the guard line
- RICO Act
- violation of oath of office
Isiah Mills
- conspiracy to bring contraband inside the guard line
- RICO Act
- violation of oath of office
Anita Thoms
- conspiracy to bring contraband inside the guard line
- RICO Act
Maurice Mathis
- conspiracy to commit W.I.D. controlled substance
- conspiracy to use a communication device to commit a felony
- RICO Act
