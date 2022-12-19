11 people were arrested in a contraband ring at Dougherty Co. Jail. Here’s what they’re charged with.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Eleven people were recently charged in connection to a contraband ring that was dismantled at the Dougherty County Jail.

Matdrick Giddens was determined to be the ring leader, according to the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation into Giddens’ contraband organization started in June 2022. The investigation found that Giddens and some of his family, along with former staff of the Dougherty County Jail, conspired to introduce contraband into the Dougherty County Jail.

Here’s who was arrested and charged in connection to the contraband ring:

Matdrick Giddens

conspiracy to commit W.I.D. schedule II

conspiracy to use a communication device to commit a felony

conspiracy to bring contraband inside the guard line

RICO Act

enticing a child for indecent purposes

Terra Kline

conspiracy to commit W.I.D. schedule II

conspiracy to use a communication device to commit a felony

conspiracy to bring contraband inside the guard line

RICO Act

Terry Jackson

conspiracy to commit W.I.D. controlled substance

conspiracy to bring contraband inside the guard line

conspiracy to use a communication device to commit a felony

RICO Act

Skyler Witt

conspiracy to commit W.I.D. controlled substance

conspiracy to bring contraband inside the guard line

conspiracy to use a communication device to commit a felony

RICO Act

Serika Stephens

conspiracy to commit W.I.D. controlled substance

conspiracy to use a communication device to commit a felony

RICO Act

Marques Ealey

conspiracy to commit W.I.D. controlled substance

conspiracy to bring contraband inside the guard line

conspiracy to use a communication device to commit a felony

RICO Act

violation of oath of office

Brian Price

conspiracy to bring contraband inside the guard line

RICO Act

violation of oath of office

Kenyarta Lovette

conspiracy to bring contraband inside the guard line

RICO Act

violation of oath of office

Isiah Mills

conspiracy to bring contraband inside the guard line

RICO Act

violation of oath of office

Anita Thoms

conspiracy to bring contraband inside the guard line

RICO Act

Maurice Mathis

conspiracy to commit W.I.D. controlled substance

conspiracy to use a communication device to commit a felony

RICO Act

