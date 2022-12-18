Ask the Expert
Tift Co. Def. Valdosta 32-28

By Keshawn Ward
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Tift County Blue Devils and the Valdosta Wildcats made it tough on each other to score in the first quarter. Next thing you know, Valdosta’s duo Jabarri Williams and Israel Jenrette started to heat up, and the Blue Devils were in trail throughout the next three quarters.

Tift County started to chop away at the deficit, but Will Clark’s and Henry Gebhart’s shots took the lead late in the 4th quarter. It got a little testy at the end when there was a hard foul by Valdosta, but Kobe Farrie and Tyler Parker knocked down a couple of free throws to end the game. Tift County defeated Valdosta 32-28, and this is their first time getting consecutive wins this season.

Tift County boys head basketball coach, Tommy Blackshear said Valdosta played a zone they haven't seen a lot this whole season, but he's proud of his team for getting this win this weekend.(WALB)

“I’m very proud of my boys right now. We had a tough one last night, a very emotional game, the Anthony Bateman challenge last night against Americus. But to come in tonight, Valdosta played us perfect. They played in a zone we haven’t seen a whole lot this year. They kept us under control, and we couldn’t make no shots until the end, so I’m very proud of the boys for the win this weekend” said Tift County boys head basketball coach, Tommy Blackshear.

The lady blue devils picked up their 5th win in a row, beating Valdosta 59-51.

