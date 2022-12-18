GoFundMe started for 4-year-old boy who died in the Flint River

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A GoFundMe was created for the 4-year-old boy who died after falling into the Flint River on Dec. 11.

Daniel Kennedy James Cunningham’s body was discovered three hours after he fell in while fishing with his family.

So far over $2,000 has been raised through a GoFundMe for Cunningham’s funeral expenses.

To learn more information about the fundraiser, click here.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.