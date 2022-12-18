Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

GoFundMe started for 4-year-old boy who died in the Flint River

A GoFundMe was created for the 4-year-old boy who died after falling into the Flint River.
A GoFundMe was created for the 4-year-old boy who died after falling into the Flint River.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A GoFundMe was created for the 4-year-old boy who died after falling into the Flint River on Dec. 11.

Daniel Kennedy James Cunningham’s body was discovered three hours after he fell in while fishing with his family.

So far over $2,000 has been raised through a GoFundMe for Cunningham’s funeral expenses.

To learn more information about the fundraiser, click here.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in fatal Valdosta shooting Dontavius Dennis
VPD: 2 killed in Valdosta shooting, suspect in custody
Eleven people, including five former Dougherty County Jail employees, have been arrested and...
11 people charged in Dougherty Co. Jail drug conspiracy
The incident happened around 4 p.m. on Thursday at Devi’s Convenience Store.
Suspect in custody after cutting woman’s throat, chasing her with knife at an Albany store
(WCTV) Dollar General in Thomas County, GA where body was found in March 2021
South Georgia 16-year-old sentenced to life in prison
The phone was found in a restroom at Phoebe Physicians on Monday.
Phoebe employee fired for recording other employees in the bathroom

Latest News

Men on a Mission Formed in 2021. This is their second year doing a food and toy giveaway during...
Albany’s Men on a Mission feeds community
Marvin Thomas Jr. hugs a child who is grateful for getting a gift this year.
Albany motorcycle club hosts Christmas gievaway
APD is currently searching for four men involved in a car theft.
APD: 4 suspects wanted in car theft
Free toys, clothes and Christmas hams were given out at the annual event.
Christmas giveaway hosted at Thomasville’s the Bottom