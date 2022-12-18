First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A cold front is sliding south of across southwest Georgia and after it passes, we will see rapid clearing occur for tonight. Low temperatures will be cold with areas dropping into the upper 20s and low 30s. This could lead to a light freeze for sensitive plants and vegetation. In addition, the clearing overnight will help produce plenty of sunshine for Sunday. Daytime highs will not rise past the upper 50s for most of southwest Georgia with lows for Monday morning dropping below freezing. This is why there is a freeze watch in place for portions of Southwest Georgia already for this time period.

The temperatures are in the 50s again for Monday and we should stay sunny and dry. Clouds and rain chances will return again as early as Monday evening as the new disturbance moves into the area with rain continuing through Tuesday. We are expecting showers and no severe weather at this time. Another result for Tuesday will be a rather cool and fairly gloomy day with highs in the 50s and some 40s that will be possible overnight. Wednesday, we return toward a drier pattern before a new front arrives. This front will be associated with an Artic airmass to drop us in the 30s and 40s for highs. First, we deal with scattered showers and a storm or two on Thursday into Thursday evening. Rain will come to an end quickly as the front pushes through. Rapid cooling will occur, so if showers linger long enough then wintery precipitation may be possible in a few areas. A hard freeze is possible late in the week due to this cold pattern, so prepare early just in case. In addition to cold temperatures, it’ll be quite windy ahead and behind the front, so wind chills will be brutal at times into the next weekend.

