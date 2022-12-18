Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

APD: 4 suspects wanted in car theft

APD is currently searching for four men involved in a car theft.
APD is currently searching for four men involved in a car theft.(Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying four men involved in a car theft.

On Dec. 16, police said four men stole a 2001 red Olds Mobile Alero. The incident happened in the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue.

APD posted a surveillance video on their Facebook page of the suspects with the car.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity should call APD at 229-431-2100 or Crimestoppers at 229-436-TIPS.

The Albany Police Department would like the public’s assistance in identifying the four black male suspects in the video. On Friday, December 16, 2022, the suspects committed theft of a motor vehicle (2001 red Olds Mobile Alero ) in the 1500 block of Alabama Ave. If anyone has any information regarding the suspects in the videos,please contact the Albany Ga Police Department at 229-431-2100 or Crimestoppers at 229-436-TIPS South Georgia TV FOX 31 WFXL-TV ALBANY WALB News 10

Posted by Albany Ga Police Department on Saturday, December 17, 2022

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in fatal Valdosta shooting Dontavius Dennis
VPD: 2 killed in Valdosta shooting, suspect in custody
The incident happened around 4 p.m. on Thursday at Devi’s Convenience Store.
Suspect in custody after cutting woman’s throat, chasing her with knife at an Albany store
Eleven people, including five former Dougherty County Jail employees, have been arrested and...
11 people charged in Dougherty Co. Jail drug conspiracy
(WCTV) Dollar General in Thomas County, GA where body was found in March 2021
South Georgia 16-year-old sentenced to life in prison
The phone was found in a restroom at Phoebe Physicians on Monday.
Phoebe employee fired for recording other employees in the bathroom

Latest News

Free toys, clothes and Christmas hams were given out at the annual event.
Christmas giveaway hosted at Thomasville’s the Bottom
Heavy machinery was needed in the removal of debris
Volunteers and businesses give Albany man a Christmas miracle
Christmas giveaway hosted at Thomasville’s the Bottom
Christmas giveaway hosted at Thomasville’s the Bottom
Volunteers and businesses give Albany man a Christmas miracle
Volunteers and businesses give Albany man a Christmas miracle