APD: 4 suspects wanted in car theft

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying four men involved in a car theft.

On Dec. 16, police said four men stole a 2001 red Olds Mobile Alero. The incident happened in the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue.

APD posted a surveillance video on their Facebook page of the suspects with the car.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity should call APD at 229-431-2100 or Crimestoppers at 229-436-TIPS.

