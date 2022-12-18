APD: 4 suspects wanted in car theft
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying four men involved in a car theft.
On Dec. 16, police said four men stole a 2001 red Olds Mobile Alero. The incident happened in the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue.
APD posted a surveillance video on their Facebook page of the suspects with the car.
Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity should call APD at 229-431-2100 or Crimestoppers at 229-436-TIPS.
