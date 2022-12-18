Albany’s Men on a Mission feeds community

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A group of men in Albany are on a mission to help as many people as they can this holiday season.

On Saturday, Men on a Mission fed more than 1500 people and gave away toys including more than 100 bikes. They even gave away a minivan.

Men On A Mission gave away 100 bikes and many more toys and ties. (WALB)

Organizers of the event are proud of what they have accomplished in just their second year as an organization, but say a lot more work still needs to be done.

“This is just the beginning. We’re just warming up. We are looking for bigger and better things,” said Cedrick Boone, president of Men on a Mission

Bernard Chamberlain, Co-Chairman of Men on a Mission said their service fills a huge need in the community.

More than 1,000 people showed up at Charles Driskell Park to get free food and toys. (WALB)

“There are many families with many needs. Of course, we can’t meet them all, but we’re going to do the best we can do provide support to those families in need,” he said.

The non-profit’s mission is to be a positive role model to young men. Chamberlain said they do this by showing love and giving back.

They will have this same event next year, but they also plan on being more involved in the community near future. Chamberlain said one of those plans is a boys and girls education program.

