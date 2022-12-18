Albany motorcycle club hosts Christmas gievaway

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Viper Unit Motorcycle Club revved its engines up once again to give back to the community.

Marvin Thomas hands a family Christmas gifts. (WALB)

Sunday, they gave food to families in Albany and surrounding counties. Since it’s the holiday season, they also surprised families with toys and gifts.

“I’m very thankful that people in the community are looking out for each other,” said Robert Topmilller, a gift recipient.

Marvin Thomas, a biker in the Viper Unit Motor Cycle Club, said all the hard work to give back to the community is all thanks to a team effort from his club.

Members of the club walk up to a home to give gifts, coats, and food for Christmas. (WALB)

“I appreciate these men in them into my life and to my right and behind me. They really put in the hard work throughout the year and it shows here when we actually go out and see the effect of what we do throughout the year to make somebody smile,” he said.

In all the Viper Unit provided for eight families in need. The organization plans to do another giveaway next year.

