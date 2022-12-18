Albany coat drive continues as near-record low temperatures approach

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Frigid temperatures in next week’s forecast are creating concern amongst South Georgia families who don’t have winter coats to keep them warm.

Sunday morning was the first freeze in a month. Later this week into the Christmas holiday, it’s going to get even colder. Temperatures could get below 20 degrees in Albany for the first time since January 2015. Local coat drives have stepped in to fill that need for families.

Elainna Browner said she knows there’s a need because she’s seen the need with her other job with the Division of Family and Children Services. With higher costs for everything hurting families, they are providing coats for kids.

“I know that working with these families. They are limited to a lot of resources,” Browner said

This is the first time Sherita Freeman, an Albany resident partnered with Browner to host the coat drive.

Freeman said that cold winters negatively impact many families she knows. (WALB)

“We just want to give back because we know Dougherty County doesn’t have a lot of resources for their families,” Freeman said.

As of Sunday afternoon, they have 70-75 coats available. They aren’t the only ones giving. Untouchable Queens Social Club also donated coats. They joined Viper Unit Motorcycle Club and gave out both coats and blankets to families Sunday afternoon.

A coat drive was also hosted at Albany Middle School which provided 11 families’ coats.

“For a while now I’ve seen many kids, many children, these past few months dressing without jackets. It bothered me so because of that we wanted to get back,” said Victoria George, founder of Untouchable Queens Social Club.

George said they were able to provide coats because of Albany Middle School and many generous people in Albany.

“It was a blessing because 95% of our inventory was brand new. So people went out and bought the stuff for these children,” George said.

Queen Nation still has small and medium coats in its inventory.

Anyone who is in need of a coat or knows someone who is in need can contact George at 229-364-4074 or Browner at 229-733-3307.

