Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Albany coat drive continues as near-record low temperatures approach

Browner & Co Tax Solutions collected 60 coats in total from donations and their own purchases
Browner & Co Tax Solutions collected 60 coats in total from donations and their own purchases(WALB)
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Frigid temperatures in next week’s forecast are creating concern amongst South Georgia families who don’t have winter coats to keep them warm.

Sunday morning was the first freeze in a month. Later this week into the Christmas holiday, it’s going to get even colder. Temperatures could get below 20 degrees in Albany for the first time since January 2015. Local coat drives have stepped in to fill that need for families.

Elainna Browner said she knows there’s a need because she’s seen the need with her other job with the Division of Family and Children Services. With higher costs for everything hurting families, they are providing coats for kids.

“I know that working with these families. They are limited to a lot of resources,” Browner said

This is the first time Sherita Freeman, an Albany resident partnered with Browner to host the coat drive.

Freeman said that cold winters negatively impact many families she knows.
Freeman said that cold winters negatively impact many families she knows.(WALB)

“We just want to give back because we know Dougherty County doesn’t have a lot of resources for their families,” Freeman said.

As of Sunday afternoon, they have 70-75 coats available. They aren’t the only ones giving. Untouchable Queens Social Club also donated coats. They joined Viper Unit Motorcycle Club and gave out both coats and blankets to families Sunday afternoon.

A coat drive was also hosted at Albany Middle School which provided 11 families’ coats.

“For a while now I’ve seen many kids, many children, these past few months dressing without jackets. It bothered me so because of that we wanted to get back,” said Victoria George, founder of Untouchable Queens Social Club.

George said they were able to provide coats because of Albany Middle School and many generous people in Albany.

“It was a blessing because 95% of our inventory was brand new. So people went out and bought the stuff for these children,” George said.

Queen Nation still has small and medium coats in its inventory.

Anyone who is in need of a coat or knows someone who is in need can contact George at 229-364-4074 or Browner at 229-733-3307.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in fatal Valdosta shooting Dontavius Dennis
VPD: 2 killed in Valdosta shooting, suspect in custody
Eleven people, including five former Dougherty County Jail employees, have been arrested and...
11 people charged in Dougherty Co. Jail drug conspiracy
The incident happened around 4 p.m. on Thursday at Devi’s Convenience Store.
Suspect in custody after cutting woman’s throat, chasing her with knife at an Albany store
(WCTV) Dollar General in Thomas County, GA where body was found in March 2021
South Georgia 16-year-old sentenced to life in prison
The phone was found in a restroom at Phoebe Physicians on Monday.
Phoebe employee fired for recording other employees in the bathroom

Latest News

‘Keeping the spirit alive’: Thomasville Toys for Tots gives back to over 300 families
‘Keeping the spirit alive’: Thomasville Toys for Tots gives back to over 300 families
Men on a Mission Formed in 2021. This is their second year doing a food and toy giveaway during...
Albany’s Men on a Mission feeds community
Marvin Thomas Jr. hugs a child who is grateful for getting a gift this year.
Albany motorcycle club hosts Christmas gievaway
A GoFundMe was created for the 4-year-old boy who died after falling into the Flint River.
GoFundMe started for 4-year-old boy who died in the Flint River