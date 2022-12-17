Ask the Expert
VPD: 2 killed in Valdosta shooting, suspect wanted

Suspect in fatal Valdosta shooting Dontavius Dennis
Suspect in fatal Valdosta shooting Dontavius Dennis(Source: Valdosta Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 12:02 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two people have died from their injuries after an apartment shooting, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Police are currently looking for the suspect with warrants for his arrest.

Dontavius Dennis, 31, is wanted on two counts of felony murder and two counts of aggravated assault. He is from Cook County.

Police say the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. at the Ora Lee West Apartments.

When police arrived, they say they found an injured female victim, who later died in the apartment, and three other injured victims. A male victim was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. One victim is recovering but in stable condition, and the other was released from the hospital.

Dennis is considered to be armed and dangerous. He is described as 5′5″ in height and 160 pounds.

Since Dennis knew the victims, VPD says this is likely an isolated shooting.

If you see Dennis you are asked to call 911.

We will update you with more information as we receive it.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

