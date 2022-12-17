Volunteers and businesses give Albany man a Christmas miracle

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One man’s prayers were answered after volunteers and local businesses gave him a Christmas gift, years in the making.

Brad Mock, an Albany resident, recently lost his wife to cancer. Before she passed, he tended to her while also dealing with his own personal medical issues.

Saturday at dawn, he still had storm debris from the 2017 tornadoes and Hurricane Michael. His yard was also left overgrown.

“I was looking at all of the stuff I had to do and it just became overwhelming,” Mock said.

Tom Gieryic, owner of Gieryic’s Auto Repair, was tagged in a Facebook post where Mock was just asking for prayers. Mock was planning on finally fixing his yard. Gieryic was made aware of the post and tagged more people who had the machinery. From there, the response was overwhelming to Gieryic.

Brandon Tuggle and Gieryic rallied support to help mock restore his home to what it was years ago. Express Disposal and Container Solutions supplied dumpsters, Southern Edge Landscaping, Odom Tree Service, Green Acres, J&W Lawn Care, Magnum Outdoor Works, and Lawn Performance, donated heavy equipment and their skills.

Yard debris dated back to the Albany tornadoes in 207 (WALB)

Potterbilt Services cut up a mobile home frame, Rib Shack and Buffalo Rock donated lunch, and Georgia Elite Football sent seven players to volunteer.

“To have this line of cars show up and all of these people with all of this heavy equipment. It’s nothing short of a miracle,” Mock said.

He calls it a Christmas miracle because he wasn’t expecting it. There were years of businesses that saw the property but didn’t give a callback.

“Three-quarters of the people here I’ve never seen in my life before, but we’re all coming together for one cause,” Gieryic said.

This all was put together the weekend before Christmas.

“When he put out the word, I immediately jumped on board. His prayers have been answered. I’m glad to be a vessel of the lines to come down here and carry the message for this man,” said Sheron Kendrick, a volunteer.

Kendrick does non-profit work with Tables For Heroes. He and his helpers restored Mock’s deck. That’s not something Mock asked for, but he thought it was important to make sure everything with the home was perfect when they left.

“It’s a great feeling just to see everyone coming together to accomplish something for somebody,” Regina Barnes, another volunteer said.

She owns a family pressure-washing business, Barnes Premier. Barnes and her husband were busy Saturday morning detailing around the house.

Georgia Elite Football send 7 volunteers to help with the cleanup. (WALB)

“It’s significantly different. In a matter of minutes these wonderful people done things that would’ve taken me years to do,” Mock said.

Mock’s yard is fixed, but he is still dealing with medical issues and he recently lost his job. Today, Mock is feeling grateful for what he has. Mock is also starting to pursue his passion again, health-willing.

“I haven’t been making custom knives for a long time because I was taking care of her and some physical problems. I can’t pause with my hands right now, but I’m working to get back in it,” Mock said.

