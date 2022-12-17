Tracking an Arctic Blast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Ending the week with plenty of sunshine and cool mid 50s to mid 60s. Chilly airmass holds through the weekend. Cold upper 30s Saturday give way to clouds, areas of light rain and highs mid 50s to low 60s. Drier and much cooler Sunday lows low 30s with highs low 50s.

Into the holiday week you’ll wake up Monday freezing in the upper 20s then sunny and cool highs mid 50s. Clouds return late Monday with rain into Tuesday. Drier midweek then an arctic slides through Thursday ushering in the coldest air in years across the Deep South. Temperatures tumble between 20° to 30° below average for bone chillin’ cold conditions as lows drop into the mid 20s while highs only reach mid-upper 30s on Friday.

Winter’s chill arrives just in time to kick off the new season (Winter arrives Dec 21) and stick around for the holiday weekend. It’ll be bitterly cold for holiday activities and travel with highs in the 30s and 40s and lows in the 20s.

