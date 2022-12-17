‘#LovelikeEvan’: Patuala Charter Academy student leaves legacy behind

LEARY, Ga. (WALB) - A Patuala Charter Academy student is leaving his mark on South Georgia after his passing.

Evan Vickers died on Friday, Dec. 9 in an ATV accident. The seven-year-old’s battle with a heart defect and cancer inspired the “#fightlikeEvan” movement.

“It means a lot to look back and see what an impact Evan has made,” Evan’s mom, Brittany Vickers said.

Right out of the womb, Evan fought through heart defects that put him through open heart surgeries. Later in his life, he beat hydronephrosis but was later diagnosed with neuroblastoma — two types of childhood cancers.

Evan has lived with sickness all his life. (WALB)

“He was born into a life that wasn’t fair to him, with the heart defects and the cancer, but he never let that hold him down,” Evan’s uncle, Bryan Kimberl. “He’d hit you with one of those cheeky grins that he was famous for, and everyone just fell in love with him.”

At just 7 years old, Evan beat cancer twice, but then tragedy struck. Now, everyone remembers him for not only his fighting spirit but also his big heart.

“He gave the best hugs. He loved like no one else really could and you know just being around him, you know he just made you feel better,” said Kimbrel.

Evan leaves behind plenty of photos of both the good and the bad times as well as memories from his battle with his illness such as his courage beads box. He received a different bead for each surgery, shot and blood transfusion he received.

One of the many memories Evan left behind was his beads of courage. (WALB)

Brittany says her son’s story will never be forgotten not just in the small town of Leary but across Georgia and neighboring states.

“His life can tell its own story without me having to say a word,” she said.

Patuala Charter Academy in Edison, Georgia is making sure Evan is never forgotten. Since his passing, Evan’s school and other schools have come together to raise over $7,000 to support the Vickers family. Patuala Charter Academy also has plans to create a more permanent memorial for Evan.

Evan’s kindergarten teacher, Jennifer Jenkins, remembers the last time she saw Evan -- the same day of his passing.

“He came by my room and wanted me to sign his cast and he hugged me, and I told him I loved him,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins remembers him fondly through small things Evan would give her such as drawings.

“He got in trouble a lot for taking care of other people instead of himself. So that was the kind of child Evan was,” Jenkins said. “I can’t imagine the pain that his family feels. How hard it’s been here at school.”

Students and staff at Patuala created a snow globe wall for Evan that has messages and drawings dedicated to him.

Students created snowflakes with messages on them in honor of Evan. (WALB)

Kimbrel said another way that anyone can honor Evan is by living the same way he did during his condition.

“Whatever life throws at us, we can still get through it and using how he was able to do that as an example. If we can just all do that, then not only will we remember and honor Evan, but we can the world would just be a better place in general,” Kimbrel said.

