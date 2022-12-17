Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Deputy killed in hit-and-run crash while investigating robbery: officials

Officials in North Carolina say a sheriff’s deputy was killed in a hit-and-run crash while...
Officials in North Carolina say a sheriff’s deputy was killed in a hit-and-run crash while investigating a robbery on Friday.(Sheriff Ennis W. Wright: Cumberland County NC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina sheriff’s deputy was killed in a hit-and-run crash while investigating a robbery early Friday morning, officials said.

Deputies with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office were investigating a robbery at a Fayetteville business when the crash occurred, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

As deputies returned from a canine track, one was hit by a vehicle as he was walking, officials said.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene but was found nearby.

The injured deputy was taken to a hospital, where he died, officials said. Officials identified the deputy who was killed as Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr., 24.

Bolanos-Anavisca started his career with the sheriff’s office in November 2020. He was assigned to the “C” platoon and previously served as a school resource officer at Hope Mills Middle School.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol are investigating.

Gov. Roy Cooper ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to half-staff until sunset on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in fatal Valdosta shooting Dontavius Dennis
VPD: 2 killed in Valdosta shooting, suspect wanted
The incident happened around 4 p.m. on Thursday at Devi’s Convenience Store.
Suspect in custody after cutting woman’s throat, chasing her with knife at an Albany store
The phone was found in a restroom at Phoebe Physicians on Monday.
Phoebe employee fired for recording other employees in the bathroom
Eleven people, including five former Dougherty County Jail employees, have been arrested and...
11 people charged in Dougherty Co. Jail drug conspiracy
The body was found behind a skating rink on Wright Street.
Decomposing body found in Bainbridge, investigation underway

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster paid off nearly $10,000 in families' layaways at...
Chiefs’ JuJu Smith-Schuster pays off nearly $10K in layaways for families before Christmas
Generic image
1 person hospitalized after Moultrie shooting
Kansas City Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster paid off nearly $10,000 in families' layaways at...
JuJu Smith-Schuster pays off nearly $10K in families' layaways
FILE - This Nov. 2014, file photo provided by the U.S. National Park Service shows a mountain...
Famed LA mountain lion euthanized following health problems