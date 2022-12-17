Ask the Expert
Christmas giveaway hosted at Thomasville’s the Bottom

Free toys, clothes and Christmas hams were given out at the annual event.
Free toys, clothes and Christmas hams were given out at the annual event.(WALB)
By Lenah Allen
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) -The third annual Christmas at the Bottom was hosted at the Amphitheater this year.

Worldwide Ministries Church of Christ teamed up with Southern Elite Riderz to give out free toys, books, clothes and even Christmas hams—all inspired by the early Christmas spirit.

Plenty of ham was donated to give to families in need.
Plenty of ham was donated to give to families in need.(WALB)

“Anywhere from $5,000 donations in toys and clothing and we got probably about $2-3,000 worth of hams that was donated,” said Luxury, a biker with Southern Elite Riderz.

Terry Scott, Pastor of Worldwide Ministries said each free item will help bring a stress-free Christmas to families in need.

Scott said it meant a lot to give back to the community.
Scott said it meant a lot to give back to the community.(WALB)

“In this community alone, there (are) probably 4 or 500 maybe 1,000 families that (have) been impacted by Christmas, by the pandemic. It brings joy to my heart that we can come together and give back to the community,” he said.

Instant happiness was seen on every child’s face who came to collect their Christmas gifts.

Children lit up with smiles as they received their free toys.
Children lit up with smiles as they received their free toys.(WALB)

“It melts my heart,” said Laterica Pery, an event attendee.

Pery was one parent who got to watch her daughters enjoy their new free toys. She says the donation helps her family out a lot.

”It means a big blessing because she’s been asking for a bike and a doll so I think it’s a blessing,” she said.

This won’t be the last time Christmas comes to the bottom as it is an annual event and will be back next year.

