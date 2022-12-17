Albany and Dougherty Co. make progress on LOST funding split

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany and Dougherty County leaders could be finally making progress toward a tax funding split between the city and county.

The county passed its LOST distribution proposal at a 60/40 split, which is where the funding has been for quite some time.

LOST stands for Local Option Sales Tax. And this decision comes despite the city’s attempt at gaining more funding.

Chris Cohilas is the county commission chairman.

“We’ll that’s our decision,” Chairman Cohilas said. “The city hasn’t accepted it. They forwarded over yet another proposal the other day. Here’s my perspective, the community here is a family. And the city has to provide certain services, the county has to provide certain services. And when you take money from one family member, you take away the other family member’s ability to be able to take care of all of the people.”

However, City Commissioner Chad Warbington says the city is working to gain more of that funding over time.

“The city has made an offer to the county. And so when you look at the three local options right now, two of them are the same, and LOST is very different,” Warbington said. “What we’re wanting to do is to get all three of them lined up the same, in terms of the percentage between the city and county. They both use the same criteria, they both use the same state statutes.”

Funding goes towards services that both the city and county provide. This includes things like the courthouse, jails, the health department and much more.

Warbington says the city delivers more services and has a bigger population. Which is why they are asking for more.

“We’re not offering to do that immediately, we’re offering to do that over a 10-year period. And so our main objective is not to harm the county,” Warbington said. “We want to be a partner with the county, we want to help the county. But at the same time, we want these percentages to be consistent, to be the same as the other ones.”

A final decision must be reached on December 30th on both sides. If a decision is not made, your property taxes will go up.

