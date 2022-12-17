Ask the Expert
1 person hospitalized after Moultrie shooting

(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - One person is in the hospital after a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon, according to Moultrie Police dispatch.

The shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. Saturday in the Southeast part of the county.  

One person was taken to the hospital and their condition is currently unknown.

According to dispatch, no arrests have been made and there is no current threat to the community.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is learned.

