1 person hospitalized after Moultrie shooting

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - One person is in the hospital after a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon, according to Moultrie Police dispatch.

The shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. Saturday in the Southeast part of the county.

One person was taken to the hospital and their condition is currently unknown.

According to dispatch, no arrests have been made and there is no current threat to the community.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is learned.

