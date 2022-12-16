Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Would-be burglar shot, killed by homeowner in break-in attempt, police say

FILE - Police in Washington state say a burglar was shot and killed by a homeowner.
FILE - Police in Washington state say a burglar was shot and killed by a homeowner.(Alessandro Cirella via Canva)
By KPTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) - Police say a would-be burglar was shot and killed by a homeowner Thursday night.

According to police in Washington state, officers were called to a home regarding a burglary in progress at about 11:30 p.m.

KPTV reports a man had broken into a second-story window of the home. He was then confronted by the homeowner, who shot and killed him.

Officers said they found the suspect dead at the scene when they arrived at the home.

Police did not immediately identify the suspected burglar or the homeowner involved.

Authorities said the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mobley Gin Company in Doerun appeared to be extensively damaged by Thursday morning's...
NWS: EF-2 tornado in Doerun leaves damage in its wake
The second shooting happened around 8 a.m. on Thursday. One person was found dead at Landmark...
2 killed in separate Bainbridge shooting incidents
Photo of the school zone area on North Slappey Boulevard just before you get to the speeding...
Some complain about Albany’s photo-enforced school zones, city officials disagree
FILE PHOTO: Ken Veilands died Monday night from what the Thomas County Coroner’s office reports...
Well-known former Darton coach passes away
Police said robberies have happened in areas along Whispering Pines Road, into the Merry Acres...
APD issues warning about robbery suspect in several neighborhoods

Latest News

One student was fatally shot and three others wounded Friday near a Chicago high school,...
1 student killed, 3 hurt in shooting near Chicago school
Albany Police say the crimes have taken place in the Whispering Pines, Lake Park, and Merry...
APD issues alert on neighborhood robbery suspect, some on edge
FILE - Robert E. Crimo III's father Robert Crimo Jr., right, and mother Denise Pesina attend a...
Father of July 4 parade shooting suspect charged with felony
Prosecutors point to show tune lyrics, claim Jan. 6th defendant wanted to join a revolution
Prosecutors point to show tune lyrics, claim Jan. 6th defendant wanted to join a revolution
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Journalist suspensions widen rift between Twitter and media