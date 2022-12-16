Ask the Expert
Weekend rain and colder

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - No widespread damage from early morning storms across SGA. There was one confirmed EF-2 tornado with a peak wind of 120mph that damaged the Mobley Cotton Gin in Doerun. Also, in that area some power outages. Thankfully no reports of injuries however storms left beneficial rainfall of 1-2″+.

In the wake of that deadly and devastating storm system, it was a pleasant afternoon with abundant sunshine and low-mid 60s. Tonight, colder air filters in and temperatures tumble into the upper 30s with patchy frost Friday morning.

Ending the week with wall-to-wall sunshine and chilly highs mid-upper 50s low 60s. The chill holds through the weekend although clouds and scattered showers return Saturday. Drier and sunny Sunday through Monday and colder with near to slightly below freezing low 30s and upper 20s while highs hold mid-upper 50s. A few disturbances bring scattered showers for the holiday week.

Late week forecast models are indicating an arctic plunge which sends lows in the 20s and highs in the 40s. Brrrrr!

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

