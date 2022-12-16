Tifton leaders increasing safety protocols following Fulwood Park incident

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Safety is at the top of Tifton leaders’ minds following a recent incident at Fulwood Park.

The incident:

On the night of Nov. 18, two men approached a woman in her car at Fulwood Park.

“She became suspicious when they tried to get her to roll down the car window. As she was backing out to leave, one of the males pulled a gun and fired into the vehicle,” city officials said in a release.

The woman was able to leave and the incident remains under investigation.

What the city is doing now:

City officials said additional resources are being implemented to “provide security and safety” for people in Tifton.

“Patrol has been increased at the park both at night and during the day,” city officials said. “City officials understand the concerns of the community and are working with appropriate departments in an effort to prevent future incidents.”

The park’s location:

Fulwood Park is in the middle of a busy side of Tifton and just outside downtown Tifton.

“Fulwood Park is a historic treasure in the City of Tifton, an outdoor place for people and families to play, exercise and enjoy nature. Newly constructed walking paths, a dog park and playgrounds are just some of the amenities this park offers. City officials encourage citizens to continue to utilize the park and enjoy the beauty of Tifton,” city officials said.

