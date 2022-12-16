Suspect in custody after cutting woman’s throat, chasing her with knife at an Albany store

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A suspect is in custody after police say he cut a woman’s throat and chased her with a knife at an Albany convenience store.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. on Thursday at Devi’s Convenience Store.

The victim told police that she was playing slot machines when a man came from behind, grabbed her head and cut her throat.

The suspect left “a small laceration along with several scratches” on the victim, according to a police report.

The victim then said after being cut, she tried to run away from the suspect who chased her with a knife before stepping into an alleyway.

The suspect was then taken into custody on 7th Avenue, though formal charges of aggravated assault with a cutting tool are likely pending.

Albany Police say they confirmed the victim’s story by watching surveillance video from the store’s cameras.

