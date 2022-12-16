Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Phoebe employee fired for recording other employees in the bathroom

The phone was found in a restroom at Phoebe Physicians on Monday.
The phone was found in a restroom at Phoebe Physicians on Monday.
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Phoebe employee was fired after a phone was found in a restroom recording other employees, according to the health system.

The phone was found in a restroom at Phoebe Physicians on Monday.

When the issue was reported, the employee admitted to placing the phone in the bathroom to record whoever walked in.

Phoebe officials released a statement to WALB News 10 regarding the incident.

“Nothing is more important to us than the safety of our patients and Phoebe family members. When one of our employees discovered their privacy and safety had been placed at risk at one of our non-hospital facilities, we immediately investigated and determined no compromising images were captured. The employee responsible was terminated,” the hospital system said in a statement.

Phoebe officials said the Albany Police Department was contacted to further investigate the incident.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mobley Gin Company in Doerun appeared to be extensively damaged by Thursday morning's...
NWS: EF-2 tornado in Doerun leaves damage in its wake
The second shooting happened around 8 a.m. on Thursday. One person was found dead at Landmark...
2 killed in separate Bainbridge shooting incidents
Photo of the school zone area on North Slappey Boulevard just before you get to the speeding...
Some complain about Albany’s photo-enforced school zones, city officials disagree
FILE PHOTO: Ken Veilands died Monday night from what the Thomas County Coroner’s office reports...
Well-known former Darton coach passes away
Police said robberies have happened in areas along Whispering Pines Road, into the Merry Acres...
APD issues warning about robbery suspect in several neighborhoods

Latest News

Albany Police say the crimes have taken place in the Whispering Pines, Lake Park, and Merry...
APD issues alert on neighborhood robbery suspect, some on edge
Photo of swings at Fulwood Park,
Tifton enforcing additional safety measures at Fulwood Park after shooting incident
Thomasville man at center of massive manhunt, sentenced in deputy shooting
Eleven people, including five former Dougherty County Jail employees, have been arrested and...
11 people charged in Dougherty Co. Jail drug conspiracy