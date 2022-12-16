Phoebe employee fired for recording other employees in the bathroom

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Phoebe employee was fired after a phone was found in a restroom recording other employees, according to the health system.

The phone was found in a restroom at Phoebe Physicians on Monday.

When the issue was reported, the employee admitted to placing the phone in the bathroom to record whoever walked in.

Phoebe officials released a statement to WALB News 10 regarding the incident.

“Nothing is more important to us than the safety of our patients and Phoebe family members. When one of our employees discovered their privacy and safety had been placed at risk at one of our non-hospital facilities, we immediately investigated and determined no compromising images were captured. The employee responsible was terminated,” the hospital system said in a statement.

Phoebe officials said the Albany Police Department was contacted to further investigate the incident.

