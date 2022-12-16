New affordable homes coming to Valdosta’s south side

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Affordable housing is an issue in nearly every town, but Valdosta leaders say more is on the way.

After being awarded over $1 million from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, IDP Properties, along with the Valdosta Housing Authority, is bringing Harvest Station Apartments to Valdosta.

An 80-unit, $18 million, four-story affordable apartment complex is coming to Valdosta’s south side community. Something the community says they’ve been waiting on for a while now.

This new affordable housing will offer one, two, and three-bedroom units. Pricing will range from roughly $550 to $1100 dollars depending on unit size.

“Affordable housing is important in any community, especially in a community like Valdosta where we have a lot of workforce housing needs here in the community. We need to make sure that we provide quality housing for those folks who do make minimum wage or above minimum wage. They need a quality place to live that they can call home. Protect their children, protect their family and feel safe when they’re at home,” owner and President of IDP Properties, Rhett Holmes said.

This is Rhett Holmes, owner of IDP properties. (Source: WALB)

Some say they’re grateful to have these 80 affordable units coming to Valdosta. They say sometimes they feel overlooked

“Everywhere I look, they’re building new restaurants and storage units, stuff that we really don’t need. We need affordable housing. The underserved community always gets passed by. Everything is on the north side. What about the south side? Especially with housing; we need affordable housing,” a Valdosta resident said.

More affordable homes are being added to Valdosta Housing Authority. (Source: WALB)

Harvest Station Apartments will be income restricted to 50, 60, and 70% of the area meeting income to help out the residents in the south side community.

“The south side of Valdosta has not got as much as a capital investment as many other parts of the city have. And the library is under renovation in partnership with the city and county and others. And we thought this is a great location to be revitalizing that area,” Holmes said.

Harvest Station Apartments will be in close proximity to several different amenities.

“In this particular area of Harvest Station, it will be a big investment in the south side of Valdosta. And will offer walking amenities to the park and the library. Wynn Dixie’s not too far away, and so there’s a lot of jobs near as well. It will be in good proximity for people to get to work, and also get to amenities and services,” Holmes said.

Leaders say, revitalizing Valdosta’s south side is the focus. Harvest Station Apartments will use six acres of a ten-acre site. Leaving an additional four acres for more affordable housing on the south side community in the future.

Harvest Station is expected to take about 15-16 months to build. They say they should be ready in 2024.

