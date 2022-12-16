Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Doing the right thing: Police praise 2 young women for returning money found at ATM

Police in California are praising the work of two young women for returning money that they...
Police in California are praising the work of two young women for returning money that they found at an ATM.(Parlier Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 9:32 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARLIER, Calif. (Gray News) - A police department in California is showing its appreciation for two good Samaritans who helped return money they found.

The Parlier Police Department said officers were called to a Bank of the West location on Dec. 8 regarding a report of property found.

Arriving officers said they made contact with Jazmin and Rosa Lea Gutierrez who had noticed there was an ATM card along with a large amount of cash in the machine while they were out on a walk.

Police said the two immediately contacted them and handed over the items they had found to officers.

The department said, “There are actually good people in this world who have integrity and will do the right thing when someone isn’t looking.”

According to Parlier police, officers were able to return the money to its rightful owner thanks to the two good Samaritans along with the help of the Bank of the West.

Authorities urged everyone to share the story and thank the two young ladies for doing the right thing.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mobley Gin Company in Doerun appeared to be extensively damaged by Thursday morning's...
NWS: EF-2 tornado in Doerun leaves damage in its wake
FILE PHOTO: Ken Veilands died Monday night from what the Thomas County Coroner’s office reports...
Well-known former Darton coach passes away
Photo of the school zone area on North Slappey Boulevard just before you get to the speeding...
Some complain about Albany’s photo-enforced school zones, city officials disagree
The second shooting happened around 8 a.m. on Thursday. One person was found dead at Landmark...
2 killed in separate Bainbridge shooting incidents
The incident happened around 10:20 p.m. on Monday in the 1400 block of West Gordon Avenue.
No injuries reported after 70+ bullets shot at an Albany home, car

Latest News

FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Twitter suspends journalists who wrote about Elon Musk
Weather Service comments on tornado damage in Colquitt Co.
Weather Service comments on tornado damage in Colquitt Co.
This image from video from Louisiana state police state trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn...
Louisiana officers charged in Black motorist’s deadly arrest
The second shooting happened around 8 a.m. on Thursday. One person was found dead at Landmark...
2 killed in separate Bainbridge shooting incidents