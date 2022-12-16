Ask the Expert
Decomposing body found in Bainbridge, investigation underway

The body was found behind a skating rink on Wright Street.
The body was found behind a skating rink on Wright Street.
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A decomposing body was found in Bainbridge on Friday, according to Bainbridge Public Safety.

The body was found behind a skating rink on Wright Street.

Police said they have not found any information on who the person is or how the person died.

Police are still investigating.

WALB will update you with more information as we receive it.

