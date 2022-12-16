Decomposing body found in Bainbridge, investigation underway

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A decomposing body was found in Bainbridge on Friday, according to Bainbridge Public Safety.

The body was found behind a skating rink on Wright Street.

Police said they have not found any information on who the person is or how the person died.

Police are still investigating.

WALB will update you with more information as we receive it.

