Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Decatur Co. man sentenced to 10 years on stolen gun charges

The sentencing stems from an investigation in 2019 after a home burglary involved 20 stolen...
The sentencing stems from an investigation in 2019 after a home burglary involved 20 stolen firearms.(KY3)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A Bainbridge man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison following sentencing on a felony gun charge, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Georgia.

James Currin, 45, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm by a convicted felon.

The sentencing stems from an investigation in 2019 after a home burglary involved 20 stolen firearms. When Decatur County deputies searched Currin’s home, they found a total of 23 long guns and three handguns, as well as methamphetamine, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Authorities say Currin has multiple prior felonies, including methamphetamine possession and felony battery-great bodily harm charges in Georgia and Florida.

“Repeat offenders with violent criminal histories who broker illegal drugs for stolen guns unquestionably make our communities less safe,” said U.S. Attorney Peter Leary. “Decatur County Sheriff’s Office deputies put themselves in harm’s way to locate and arrest this defendant, successfully stopping a firearms trafficker from moving more guns into the hands of criminals.”

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mobley Gin Company in Doerun appeared to be extensively damaged by Thursday morning's...
NWS: EF-2 tornado in Doerun leaves damage in its wake
The second shooting happened around 8 a.m. on Thursday. One person was found dead at Landmark...
2 killed in separate Bainbridge shooting incidents
Photo of the school zone area on North Slappey Boulevard just before you get to the speeding...
Some complain about Albany’s photo-enforced school zones, city officials disagree
FILE PHOTO: Ken Veilands died Monday night from what the Thomas County Coroner’s office reports...
Well-known former Darton coach passes away
Police said robberies have happened in areas along Whispering Pines Road, into the Merry Acres...
APD issues warning about robbery suspect in several neighborhoods

Latest News

An Albany government building is where some of the LOST funding meetings have been held.
Albany and Dougherty Co. make progress on LOST funding split
APD issues alert on neighborhood robbery suspect, some on edge
APD issues alert on neighborhood robbery suspect, some on edge
Albany and Dougherty Co. make progress in LOST funding split
Albany and Dougherty Co. make progress in LOST funding split
The incident happened around 4 p.m. on Thursday at Devi’s Convenience Store.
Suspect in custody after cutting woman’s throat, chasing her with knife at an Albany store