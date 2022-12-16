Decatur Co. man sentenced to 10 years on stolen gun charges

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A Bainbridge man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison following sentencing on a felony gun charge, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Georgia.

James Currin, 45, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm by a convicted felon.

The sentencing stems from an investigation in 2019 after a home burglary involved 20 stolen firearms. When Decatur County deputies searched Currin’s home, they found a total of 23 long guns and three handguns, as well as methamphetamine, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Authorities say Currin has multiple prior felonies, including methamphetamine possession and felony battery-great bodily harm charges in Georgia and Florida.

“Repeat offenders with violent criminal histories who broker illegal drugs for stolen guns unquestionably make our communities less safe,” said U.S. Attorney Peter Leary. “Decatur County Sheriff’s Office deputies put themselves in harm’s way to locate and arrest this defendant, successfully stopping a firearms trafficker from moving more guns into the hands of criminals.”

