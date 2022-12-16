City officials: Water tank maintenance causing discolored water in Douglas

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Some residents in Douglas say they are experiencing discolored water. City leaders say there is no need to panic. The city’s water tank Number 7 near BoJo Ella Road is undergoing maintenance.

Every 5 years, the city of Douglas is required to drain all of its elevated tanks. This is so they are able to clean the inside of the tanks and ensure there is no structural damage to the well.

Douglas Mayor Tony Paulk encourages residents to allow faucets to run until the water runs clear.

“The discoloration is only because the pipes. Just like every city in the United States of America, the infrastructure is really old.” Paulk said.

Paulk says when the direction of the pressure of the water is changing, it knocks loose some old particles and build up in the pipe. That is what causes the brown discolored water.

They are currently at the stage of conducting a bat T-test. This means they take samples of the water and send them off to ensure the water is safe for people. Paulk says he estimates this process will be completed by Dec 20th.

“The citizens of Douglas should never panic because the mayor is not panicking. If I start to panic, then there is something you need to be panicky about.” Paulk said.

He says he apologizes to those inconvenienced because of the water. If there are any damages done to clothing from washing, contact Douglas Water Department. The department has Rust-Out available free of charge for residents. Their number is (912) 389-344 or after hours (non-emergency) Customer Care Center (3-1-1)

