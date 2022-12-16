‘From the bottom of my heart, thank you’: Brittney Griner releases statement after return from Russia

(Gray News) - WNBA star Brittney Griner is back in the U.S. and expressing her thanks after her 10-month stay in Russian custody.

Griner departed a medical military facility in Texas on Friday and is on her way home.

In a Instagram post, she said, “It feels so good to be home! The last 10 months have been a battle at every turn. I dug deep to keep my faith and it was the love from so many of you that helped keep me going. From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone for your help.”

She listened many people she thanked for their advocacy, including family, friends, people associated with the WNBA and members of the Biden administration.

Griner addressed the issue of Paul Whelan’s continued detention in Russia: “President Biden, you brought me home and I know you are committed to bringing Paul Whelan and all Americans home too. I will use my platform to do whatever I can to help you.”

She was released one week ago after a prisoner swap that sent Viktor Bout to Russia.

Griner also said she intends to return to the Phoenix Mercury this year.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.