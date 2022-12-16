Bodies found at site officials are investigating in Ohio kidnapping case; new charges filed

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - Police say the remains of two people were found at a burnt-down home in Toledo that investigators searched Thursday in connection to the disappearance of two Toledo teens, Ke’Marion Wilder and Kyshawn Pittman.

Officials have not yet been able to identify the bodies.

Two others have now been charged in connection to the disappearance of the teens. Cruz Garcia, 24, is now facing two counts of kidnapping and Diamond Rivera, 29, is facing one count of obstruction of justice. Officials tell WTVG they picked up the two Thursday in Oregon, Ohio.

According to court documents, Garcia is accused of assaulting the teens with a gun, tying them up, and leading them to a vehicle that was waiting. Details about where Garcia or the driver may have taken the boys next were not disclosed in the records.

Rivera is accused of giving a false alibi for a person involved in the kidnapping. Police said they questioned her several times in the investigation.

These photos show Kyshawn Pittman and Ke’Marion Wilder. (Toledo Police Department)

Earlier this week, Carrissa Eames, Crystal Laforge-Yingling and Corbin Gingrich were arrested on obstruction of justice charges in the case. Those three were all released on a SOR bond. The defendants are accused of lying about the whereabouts of people involved with the disappearance of the juveniles. Officials collected phone records and video evidence that showed the defendants were lying, police said.

Documents obtained by WTVG say the last time anyone had any contact with the teens was when they were at Eames’ and Gingrich’s home, where police executed the search warrant. Authorities said officers obtained several pieces of evidence during the search, including 11 rounds of ammo, multiple bags of suspected marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a piece of glass with possible blood and a DVR.

Police believe more people are involved in the case but did not release additional details about other potential suspects. The Toledo Police Department and other agencies will remain at the site of the burnt Toledo home and work to gather more information.

The announcement comes just hours after the FBI, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and other law enforcement agencies began investigating the site of the burnt home, which police said is a likely case of arson. The house went up in flames on Dec. 5, the same day family members of the teens reported them missing. Family members told police they were last seen on Dec. 3.

Those with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Copyright 2022 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.