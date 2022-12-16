Ask the Expert
APD issues warning about robbery suspect in several neighborhoods

Police said robberies have happened in areas along Whispering Pines Road, into the Merry Acres...
Police said robberies have happened in areas along Whispering Pines Road, into the Merry Acres neighborhood and into the Lake Park neighborhood.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is warning residents in several neighborhoods to be on the lookout for a robbery suspect.

Police said the robbery suspect is described as an older Black man, with a heavy-set build and has short hair or is bald and is driving a Black SUV.

Police said robberies have happened in areas along Whispering Pines Road, into the Merry Acres neighborhood and into the Lake Park neighborhood.

“The suspect usually surprises his victims and take personal belongings such as purses, money, and cell phones,” APD officials said in a release. “If victims are approached by the suspect, he will use physical violence to take these items, so please take precaution.”

