APD issues alert on neighborhood robbery suspect, some on edge

By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Police are warning people in some Albany neighborhoods about a man who is violently robbing people. There is one suspect at this time.

The Albany Police Department said he is a heavy-set, older black man, with either short hair or bald, and may be seen driving a black SUV.

Police said if you are approached by the suspect, he has used physical violence in the past, so take precautions. They also say that it is still important to lock your car and hide valuables.

The suspected robber has been found in the Whispering Pines, Lake Park and Merry Acres areas.

The community where the robberies are happening borders Dawson Road, a road that has many businesses along it.

Two businesses on Dawson Road tell WALB News 10 that at night, they sometimes see suspicious people. So they are always looking out.

The general area also includes Lake Park Elementary, Sherwood Elementary and Merry Acres Elementary schools where some kids walk home from school.

Police said the robber has been robbing people “at random times of the day,” and not always at night.

That fact has residents like Linda Fields on edge.

“I’m all about safety. And I really believe it’s important for parents to keep their kids safe. I typically don’t allow my child to be outside unless I can see him because I am unsure about things in the neighborhood,” Fields said.

Fields’ son loves playing sports after school. In response to the reports, she said she will keep doing what she’s doing. Especially, when it comes to playing at night.

Clarence Davis walks around Lake Loretta more than once a week. He has been doing it for years. He said he will start keeping his eyes out more.

“I usually go early in the morning and if I don’t get it in early in the morning, I go in the early afternoon. I see quite a few people come through there but usually, they are here for an hour or so. But no one kind of lingering around,” Davis said.

WALB News 10 has requested incident reports of robberies in the aforementioned residential neighborhoods.

Police said robberies have happened in areas along Whispering Pines Road, into the Merry Acres...
