Albany Parks and Rec, DCSS, city partner together to provide new athletic programs

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Albany is partnering with The Dougherty County School System to provide new athletic programs, including those for young girls.

The city has created new youth programs such as boys’ basketball teams and leadership programs. However, one thing that is missing is programs geared toward girls.

Under the leadership of Director of Parks and Recreation Steven Belk, part of their plan is closing the gap in athletic programs offered to kids in the community.

Right now, they have a young boys basketball program at different facilities like Drisco Park, Albany State University West and the gyms at Robert H. Elementary School.

“We are in this together, and that is what we are doing today with the school-based athletic program and this is just the beginning. This program, school-based athletic program will serve young men and women grades K-5,” said Belk.

Experts say kids that are involved in athletic activities are far better in their school performance.

“Our goal is simple. Our goal is to work with the Dougherty County School System to support their goals. Their goals are about keeping young men and women in school, and keeping them long along to graduate,” said Belk.

Athletic programs are designed to teach kids teamwork and collaboration. They will also have leadership programs and afterschool care. They are asking the community to serve as volunteers for these kids.

When you think of sports that are normally male-dominated, you might think of football. The new Pilot program allows young girls to engage in flag football and track and field.

So far, the feedback on the program has been great and students are excited about the new programs.

“Not only do we provide the sports, but we have a teacher there through the after-school program that we support the young men and women with their homework. So we look at it as a holistic approach to provide these services for both young men and women,” Belk said.

The new Pilot program is aimed at giving young girls different athletic opportunities. One popular request is a women’s basketball team. Another surprise is they will also be adding a girls’ track team.

“This is a passion. When I arrived, Mr. Steven Carter, our city manager, he said to me just be innovative. He believed that we could do more with what we have, he gave me the challenge,” said Belk.

The purpose of this program is to ensure that city leaders can support the school system and give kids an outlet for school-life balance.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.