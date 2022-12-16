Ahmad ‘AJ’ Brown is the next big cougar out of Crisp County

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB)- There’s a rich tradition at Crisp County high school. From guys like Quay Walker who’s on the Green Bay Packers, Markaviest ‘Big Kat’ Bryant who’s on the Miami Dolphins, even my teammates Alfred Patrick and Gregory ‘Chop’ Harvey, who went to Livingstone College with me, and Shelton Felton, Valdosta head football coach. Florida State defensive back, Jammie Robnson didn’t graduate from Crisp County, but he will always be a cougar. It’s time to make room on this wall of greatness because the next big cougar out of Crisp County is Ahmad ‘AJ ' Brown.

“I’m going to be the next one. I’m going to be the next one. I can’t wait. Hard work, I got to be locked in 100%, focused on my work. 100 % focused on football. that’s all I got to do, and then I’m going to achieve all the goals I have in life” said Ahmad Brown.

Ahmad is signing with Ole Miss and will be an early enrollee this upcoming spring.

After rumors circulating that Lane Kiffin was considering the Auburn job, I asked Aj if his decision would’ve been different if that became an reality.

“If he was going to Auburn, I was still going to be 1,000 % with Ole Miss to be real. It don’t matter what happened. i was already 1,000 percent committed” said Ahmad

Brown exploded his junior season when he had 16 total touchdowns.

It shouldn’t be no surprise since he was looking like Eric Berry when I first covered Crisp County’s practice.

Ahmad’s mother knew he was special once he stepped on the field, but the reason she introduced him to the game was bigger than the game itself.

“One of my reasons for putting him in football is.. he lost his dad at a young age, so I wanted him to be around some positive men in our community. So that’s why I’m always grateful for the rec coaches, they mentoring, and being there for our children” said Sharon Brown.

Ahmad had a lot on his plate coming into his senior season.

Cougars head coach Lawrence Smith needed him to play more than one position at a high level.

“When I first got here, it was a challenge between I and AJ, but that’s just two people wanting the best in everything. He’s a super competitive person, I’m competitive when it comes to doing things the right way and I knew I could help that young man out and I think I done a really good job at that on and off the field” said Smith.

AJ Will no longer have to worry about playing every position on the field.

All he’ll have to focus on his locking slot receivers up and being a ball hawk at safety.

Before I left, since this Bulldog country, I had to ask if Sharon was a Georgia fan still since AJ chose to be a rebel?

“Abosolutely not.. HOTTY TODDY BABY” said Sharon Brown.

