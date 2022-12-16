Ask the Expert
11 people charged in Dougherty Co. Jail drug conspiracy

By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Eleven people, including five former Dougherty County Jail employees, have been arrested and charged with conspiracy to smuggle drugs into the jail.

Four former correction officers and a former nurse at the jail are charged with conspiracy to distribute narcotics, conspiracy to take contraband into the jail, use of a communication device to commit a felony, and the RICO act of racketeering.

The four former correction officers are also charged with violation of oath of office. Skyler Witt, a former Department of Corrections employee, was also arrested and faces conspiracy charges.

Photo of Skler Whitt. She is a former DOC employee and a suspect in the Dougherty County Jail...
Photo of Skler Whitt. She is a former DOC employee and a suspect in the Dougherty County Jail drug smuggling conspiracy(Source: Dougherty County Jail)

The former jail nurse, Terra Kline, was caught in a relationship in June with an inmate, Madrick Giddens, 34, according to investigators. The two used code language to have drugs mailed into the jail. Kline was arrested in Ohio in late July.

Photo of former Dougherty County Jail Nurse Terra Kline-Source
Photo of former Dougherty County Jail Nurse Terra Kline-Source(Source: Crisp County Sheriff's Office)

Giddens, a convicted murderer, was found to be the leader of the plot, investigators confirmed. Giddens had been returned from state prison to the Dougherty County jail awaiting another trial.

Photo of Matdrick Giddens. He is one of the suspects in the Dougherty County Jail drug...
Photo of Matdrick Giddens. He is one of the suspects in the Dougherty County Jail drug smuggling conspiracy. (Source: Dougherty County Jail)

Dougherty County Sheriff’s Investigators, along with the GBI, United States Postal Inspectors, Houston County Sheriff’s Office, and Albany Police Gang Unit Officers were part of the arrest operation Wednesday.

Dougherty County Sheriff’s officials say they will hold a news conference on Monday, Dec. 19 to give more information on these arrests.

Below are the mugshots of the other eight suspects in the drug conspiracy.

Photo of Kenyarta Lovett a suspect in the Dougherty County Jail drug smuggling conspiracy
Photo of Kenyarta Lovett a suspect in the Dougherty County Jail drug smuggling conspiracy(Source: Dougherty County Jail)
Photo of Serika Stephens. One of the suspects in the Dougherty County Jail drug smuggling...
Photo of Serika Stephens. One of the suspects in the Dougherty County Jail drug smuggling conspiracy(Source: Dougherty County Jail)
Photo of Anita Thoms. One of the suspects in the Dougherty County Jail drug smuggling conspiracy
Photo of Anita Thoms. One of the suspects in the Dougherty County Jail drug smuggling conspiracy(Source: Dougherty County Jail)
Photo of Terry Jackson. On of the suspects in the Dougherty County Jail drug smuggling conspiracy
Photo of Terry Jackson. On of the suspects in the Dougherty County Jail drug smuggling conspiracy(Source: Dougherty County Jail)
Photo of Isaiah Mills. He is one of the suspects in the Dougherty County Jail drug smuggling...
Photo of Isaiah Mills. He is one of the suspects in the Dougherty County Jail drug smuggling conspiracy(Source: Dougherty County Jail)
Photo of Marques Ealey. He is one of the suspects in the Dougherty County Jail drug smuggling...
Photo of Marques Ealey. He is one of the suspects in the Dougherty County Jail drug smuggling conspiracy(Source: Dougherty County Jail)
Photo of Brian Price. He is one of the suspects in the Dougherty County Jail drug smuggling...
Photo of Brian Price. He is one of the suspects in the Dougherty County Jail drug smuggling conspiracy(Source: Dougherty County Jail)
Photo of Maurice Mathis. He is one of the suspects in the Dougherty County Jail drug smuggling...
Photo of Maurice Mathis. He is one of the suspects in the Dougherty County Jail drug smuggling conspiracy(Source: Dougherty County Jail)

