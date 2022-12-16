11 people charged in Dougherty Co. Jail drug conspiracy

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Eleven people, including five former Dougherty County Jail employees, have been arrested and charged with conspiracy to smuggle drugs into the jail.

Four former correction officers and a former nurse at the jail are charged with conspiracy to distribute narcotics, conspiracy to take contraband into the jail, use of a communication device to commit a felony, and the RICO act of racketeering.

The four former correction officers are also charged with violation of oath of office. Skyler Witt, a former Department of Corrections employee, was also arrested and faces conspiracy charges.

The former jail nurse, Terra Kline, was caught in a relationship in June with an inmate, Madrick Giddens, 34, according to investigators. The two used code language to have drugs mailed into the jail. Kline was arrested in Ohio in late July.

Giddens, a convicted murderer, was found to be the leader of the plot, investigators confirmed. Giddens had been returned from state prison to the Dougherty County jail awaiting another trial.

Dougherty County Sheriff’s Investigators, along with the GBI, United States Postal Inspectors, Houston County Sheriff’s Office, and Albany Police Gang Unit Officers were part of the arrest operation Wednesday.

Dougherty County Sheriff’s officials say they will hold a news conference on Monday, Dec. 19 to give more information on these arrests.

Below are the mugshots of the other eight suspects in the drug conspiracy.

