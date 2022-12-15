Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Trump releases digital trading cards

Each card is $99 and is an NFT, or a non-fungible token, which is a digital collectible.
Each card is $99 and is an NFT, or a non-fungible token, which is a digital collectible.(Truth Social @realDonaldTrump / collecttrumpcards.com via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former President Donald Trump is entering the NFT business.

On Thursday, Trump announced on his social media platform Truth Social that he will be debuting an official digital trading card collection.

Trump said the cards showcase his “life and career,” but the featured artwork includes him as a superhero, astronaut, a cowboy and more.

Each card is $99 and is an NFT, or a non-fungible token, which is a digital collectible.

The cards can be purchased at collecttrumpcards.com.

The website notes the cards are not political and says the profits will not go toward Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mobley Gin Company in Doerun appeared to be extensively damaged by Thursday morning's...
Possible tornado debris signature, damage reported in Doerun
FILE PHOTO: Ken Veilands died Monday night from what the Thomas County Coroner’s office reports...
Well-known former Darton coach passes away
The incident happened around 10:20 p.m. on Monday in the 1400 block of West Gordon Avenue.
No injuries reported after 70+ bullets shot at an Albany home, car
Photo of the school zone area on North Slappey Boulevard just before you get to the speeding...
Some complain about Albany’s photo-enforced school zones, city officials disagree
A man is currently behind bars in connection to the shooting death of his wife, according to...
Irwin Co. man arrested in wife’s shooting death

Latest News

Aaron Dean stands with his defense team as the jury leaves the 396th District Court to start...
Texas officer convicted of manslaughter in shooting of woman through window of home
The status of Puerto Rico has long been debated. The proposal of a binding referendum has...
House passes referendum to ‘decolonize’ Puerto Rico
FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks on July 29, 2022, in McDonough, Ga.
Georgia, New Hampshire latest states to ban TikTok from state computers
FILE - NBC Sports commentator and former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees speaks from...
Purdue calls on former QB Drew Brees to help coach Citrus Bowl
FILE - Inductees of the 1999 Basketball Hall of Fame pose together following a news conference...
Billie Moore, 1st US women’s Olympic basketball coach, dies