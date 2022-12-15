Ask the Expert
Strive 2 Thrive honors 2 Albany women

By Riley Armant
By Riley Armant
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Thursday morning, two Albany mothers were honored for the positive changes they’ve made in their lives.

Strive to Thrive held the breakfast ceremony at Albany Technical College.

The organization aims to help those below the poverty line in the community and set them on a path to a more successful life.

This year, Jakelya Shealy was honored for buying a car and getting an apartment for her and her son.

“It feels good knowing that the time that I put in and just being dedicated. It didn’t go to waste. I really ended up with a great outcome with the program and I just can’t wait to see what else the program brings,” Shealy, the Path To Wholeness honoree, said.

Monica Craig, the Family of the Year Winner, said she is grateful for this program, which helped her to find a better job to provide for her family.

