Rain/strong-severe overnight

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 7:43 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We’re tracking a potent storm system that’ll move east tonight impacting SGA with strong-severe storms. It’s a FIRST ALERT Weather Day from 10pm until 9am Thursday. A squall line enters areas along the AL/GA line just before midnight pushing east into Thursday morning. Within the line potentially damaging winds, tornadoes and heavy rain.

Don’t let your guard down and have multiple ways of receiving any watches or warnings that may be issued. Know where you and your family will seek shelter.

Storms move out midmorning Thursday as a cold front usher in drier and colder air through the afternoon. Look for gradual clearing and falling temperatures.

Despite a chill Friday, abundant sunshine with highs upper 50s low 60s. Colder over the weekend highs low-mid 50s while lows drop into the upper 30s then low 30s on Sunday.

Temperatures moderate a bid but still chilly for the holiday week. Rain returns late Monday into Tuesday.

