Man sentenced in Grady Co. 2020 murder

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - A man pleaded guilty and was sentenced in connection to a December 2020 killing in Grady County, according to officials with the South Georgia Judicial Circuit.

Tyreke Dresean Adams pleaded guilty in connection to the death of Sheddrick Hardy. He was sentenced to life in prison.

Adams was charged with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, home invasion, burglary in the first degree, robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Hardy was found shot to death in 2020.

