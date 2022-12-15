Man sentenced in child molestation, child porn case

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - A man was sentenced on a number of counts stemming from a slew of child sexual abuse charges, according to officials with the South Georgia Judicial Circuit.

Dale Allen Calhoun was sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years followed by life on probation after pleading guilty to seven counts of child sex crimes. Calhoun was charged with aggravated child molestation, statutory rape, sexual exploitation of children and possession of child pornography.

Officials with the South Georgia Judicial Circuit said evidence showed that Calhoun engaged in sexual intercourse with a family member and produced child porn of the victim between 2017-2022.

The South Georgia Judicial Circuit “commended the child for her bravery, as well as the Investigators, deputies and experts who put the case together,” officials said in a press release.

