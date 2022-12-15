Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Man sentenced in child molestation, child porn case

Dale Allen Calhoun was sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years followed by life on probation...
Dale Allen Calhoun was sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years followed by life on probation after pleading guilty to seven counts. Calhoun was charged with aggravated child molestation, statutory rape, sexual exploitation of children and possession of child pornography.(Envato)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - A man was sentenced on a number of counts stemming from a slew of child sexual abuse charges, according to officials with the South Georgia Judicial Circuit.

Dale Allen Calhoun was sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years followed by life on probation after pleading guilty to seven counts of child sex crimes. Calhoun was charged with aggravated child molestation, statutory rape, sexual exploitation of children and possession of child pornography.

Officials with the South Georgia Judicial Circuit said evidence showed that Calhoun engaged in sexual intercourse with a family member and produced child porn of the victim between 2017-2022.

The South Georgia Judicial Circuit “commended the child for her bravery, as well as the Investigators, deputies and experts who put the case together,” officials said in a press release.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mobley Gin Company in Doerun appeared to be extensively damaged by Thursday morning's...
NWS: EF-2 tornado in Doerun leaves damage in its wake
FILE PHOTO: Ken Veilands died Monday night from what the Thomas County Coroner’s office reports...
Well-known former Darton coach passes away
Photo of the school zone area on North Slappey Boulevard just before you get to the speeding...
Some complain about Albany’s photo-enforced school zones, city officials disagree
The incident happened around 10:20 p.m. on Monday in the 1400 block of West Gordon Avenue.
No injuries reported after 70+ bullets shot at an Albany home, car
A man is currently behind bars in connection to the shooting death of his wife, according to...
Irwin Co. man arrested in wife’s shooting death

Latest News

Tyreke Dresean Adams pleaded guilty in connection to the death of Sheddrick Hardy. He was...
Man sentenced in Grady Co. 2020 murder
The Mobley Gin Company in Doerun appeared to be extensively damaged by Thursday morning's...
NWS: EF-2 tornado in Doerun leaves damage in its wake
WALB
2 killed in separate Bainbridge shooting incidents
WALB
EF-2 tornado hits Doerun; cotton gin severely damaged